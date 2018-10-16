Rabies alert issued for part of North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for part of North Miami Beach after a second infected cat was found in the area.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County received confirmation of a second cat that tested positive for rabies in North Miami Beach. The cat was euthanized after it was found by a good Samaritan.

The rabies alert is in effect for:

Northeast 186th Street to the North,

Royal Glades Canal to the South,

West Dixie Highway to the East,

Northeast 19th Avenue to the West

The alert will last 60 days, and is expected to expire on Dec. 14.

This is the eighth confirmed rabid animal found in Miami-Dade. So far, six raccoons and two cats have been found.

This is also the second rabies alert issued for North Miami Beach.

One human has been has been exposed to the virus and is now receiving treatment. Another person who was scratched is also being evaluated.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

If you believe your pet has been bitten by a wild animal, health officials advise you seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services.

The rabies warning signs to look for in your pet include foaming of the mouth, rage and not being able to walk straight.

State health officials listed the following safety precautions residents should observe:

Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter

Do not leave food sources out for wildlife such as pet food or unsecured garbage

Avoid contact with stray and feral animals

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas

For further information, click here. You may also call the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400 or Animal Services at 311.

For a list of wildlife trappers, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.