SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the South Florida community continues to gather together in support of the affected families of the tragic collapse of an apartment building in Surfside, chaplains are joining the mission and are praying for and with family and friends of the residents.

As rescue crews continued to work through the rubble, rain started to fall and members of a local synagogue, Temple Menorah, began an impromptu emergency service.

“Well, it’s a type of a desperation not being able to help and knowing some people in the building,” said Jonathan, a member of the prayer group.

Jonathan joined a number of individuals outside of Temple Menorah as they prayed.

“I saw the prayer and, obviously, I have to stop and join the prayer with the rabbi,” he said. “We said some Psalms and we’re hoping, like the rabbi said, for miracles to happen.”

“Not everyone has the need to come here to ground zero. Many of us are praying at home and keeping, in fact, there’s a Whatsapp group that sings Psalms and prayers continuously for the missing,” the Rabbi said. “We have a phone tree in our synagogue that’s constantly calling people to make sure that they know that they’re not alone. The community is really a series of interlocking families. We don’t have members of Temple Menorah, we have the continuous families of Temple Menorah.”

The Rabbi said further, “After so many years of living together, for example, we have members that are four generations that fled Poland and then to Cuba and then to Temple Menorah and they got married, their children married each other, their grandchildren married each other, so it’s a very intertwined community. It hits home and that’s why we’re here.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.