MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabbi and his family arrived at Miami International Airport after escaping Ukraine.

Rabbi Yisroel Silberstein and his 10 children arrived at the airport, Tuesday night.

They were greeted by relatives and others, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava.

The family flew from Turkey to Miami.

“Right now, our goal is to, our first priority is helping people out, get out,” Silberstein said. “People who get out, helping them get settled.”

“It’s been a long trip,” said Aliza Silberstein. “We’re exhausted. We’re exhausted.”

“Heroism like this just brings hope and gladness to us,” Levine-Cava said.

