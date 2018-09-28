“¿Qué Pasa, USA? Today… 40 Years Later” to debut at the Adrienne Arsht Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - Four decades ago, a Cuban-American family entered our living rooms and our hearts in the U.S.’s first bilingual comedy sitcom. And this weekend, they’re back! 7’s Shireen Sandoval sat down with the cast of ¿Qué Pasa, USA?”

America’s first bilingual sitcom which — left it’s mark on multiple generations, “¿Qué Pasa, USA?” — returns to South Florida for a limited run on the live stage!

Steven Bauer: “The reality is and one of my favorite things about this experience is that we are still those people.”

The “¿Que Pasa, USA? Today… 40 Years Later” show returns this weekend to the Adrienne Arsht Center — after the first run of 10 shows in may left fans asking for more.

Steven Bauer: “So great to be able to count on that, and to also know that the people who didn’t make it to the first 10 performances, you could invite them to this.”

Some of the PBS show’s original cast favorites — like Steven Bauer, Connie Ramirez, Barbara Ann Martin and Ana Margo star in the theater adaptation — reprising their iconic roles.

Steven Bauer: “It’s been 40 years and suddenly to have us, the four of us, reunited and actually alive and not in wheelchairs, moving and grooving, you know? We’re there on stage.”

Like the title of the show suggests — the plot picks up 40 years later and tells the revival story of the next generation of the Peña family, their friends and neighbors.

Steven Bauer: “Well what it is, is you’re gonna walk into something you don’t expect. What you know is that the four of us will be there, that’s it. Everything else is going to be a surprise.”

When the added new shows were announced, Barbara Ann Martin was worried she might not be able to participate.

Barbara Ann Martin: “I was trepidatious at first, only because my oldest daughter was having a baby in England and her due date was Sept. 3, so we were nervous about that.”

But everything worked out, and Barbara was able to welcome her granddaughter to the world while still managing to join the cast for the new show dates.

Steven Bauer: “It seems like we never left also.”

Connie Ramirez: “It feels very homey.”

The show runs from Friday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 30. For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.

