SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rare hippopotamus calf made its debut at Zoo Miami.

The pygmy hippo, born on Aug. 4, made its first public appearance at Zoo Miami this week.

The animal is only the second pygmy hippo born at Zoo Miami. Both baby hippos came from the same mother.

Zoo Miami said they’re handling the calf with an abundance of caution and making sure he’s comfortable in his exhibit.

