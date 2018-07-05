Purse snatcher arrested, allegedly targeted pregnant women

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Aventura Police have arrested a purse snatcher they said purposely targeted pregnant women.

Forty-five-year-old Idris Thomas was caught on surveillance camera footage stealing a pregnant victim’s purse at a shopping center along 189th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in June.

The nine-month pregnant woman, who did not want her identity revealed, said she was loading her groceries into the trunk of her car at the time of the attack.

“I had my purse on my right shoulder. All of a sudden, I felt a presence behind me of a car,” said the victim. “I quickly turned around, and as I turned around, a man jumped out of the passenger seat of the car. He ran at me, and he ripped my bag off of my shoulder. He shoved me.”

Surveillance video at a pawn shop later showed Thomas trying to sell the stolen goods.

“I was completely caught off guard. Scared for my life, scared for the life of my son,” said the victim. “I went back towards my car, kind of stumbled a little bit. It all happened quickly, and it was really the scariest thing that happened to me.”

Police said the Aventura attack was not an isolated incident and that Thomas may have been purposely targeting pregnant women.

“We do believe that he has been targeting pregnant victims, pregnant individuals, pregnant females, just based off the pattern we’ve seen,” said Aventura Police Detective Carlos Rivas.

Officials also believe Thomas has attacked at least one other pregnant woman in the City of Miami.

“We strongly believe that, in conjunction with the Miami Police Department, there was another victim there, and there might be other victims out there,” said Rivas.

When Thomas was arrested, police found several driver’s licenses of other women.

“Just shocking and sickening, to be frank,” said the Aventura victim. “I hope that if there are other victims out there, they come forward.”

As the robbery victim gets ready to bring a new life into the world, she said she is grateful to be alive.

“You don’t think it’ll happen to you, especially when you’re pregnant,” said the victim. “To be targeted because you’re pregnant is just extra disturbing.”

While Thomas has been apprehended, police still urge potential victims to come forward.

If you feel you have been victimized by this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.