Purple skies spotted in Florida after Dorian passes by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Skies in parts of Florida turned a beautiful shade of purple after Hurricane Dorian passed off the coast.

Pictures posted to social media show purple skies in Jacksonville shortly after the hurricane passed by.

Purple skies after #Dorian passed by Jacksonville today. Do you think there’s a chance Dorian was a fan of Prince? pic.twitter.com/mpeM3bsVXo — Amy Pope-Latham, LCSW (@coastalBtherapy) September 5, 2019

“Our little piece of Florida survived Hurricane Dorian, and we were rewarded with this GORGEOUS purple sky tonight!!” one user wrote on Instagram.

According to Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King, the phenomenon is not unnatural.

“So the purple looking sky is due to ‘refraction’ or sunlight rays bouncing off of the clouds in the picture,” King said. “Depending on how the light is refracted and the position of the sun will dictate the part of the color spectrum represented.”

Hurricane Dorian skirted the State of Florida shortly after devastating the Bahamas. The storm is now heading north towards the Carolinas.

