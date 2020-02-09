Puppy that ran away from owner in Opa-Locka found safe, reunited at Miramar home

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A puppy that ran away from her owners near Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport has been reunited with her owners nearly two weeks after a stranger picked the canine up at an intersection near the airport.

7News cameras captured Lola, a 6-month-old French bulldog, being reunited with Jose Pena and Luciana Casalino, her owners, at their Miramar home on Sunday.

“Finally, we have her back,” Casalino said. “We have Lola back. Oh, we’re so happy! I cannot believe it. It’s been so long, 13 days.”

While Pena was dropping off a rental car at the airport on Jan. 28, Lola sprinted away from him and ended up three blocks away at the intersection of Le Jeune Road and Northwest 142nd Street.

Surveillance video from the intersection showed the puppy running through the streets. Soon after, a driver could be seen stopping and picking up the 6-month-old dog.

The family said they are thankful the stranger saved Lola from being hit by traffic.

“They are everything to us,” Pena said. “They are our family. They are our children. She was about to be run over without a doubt.”

However, as the number of days apart continued to grow, the owners’ concern for their beloved canine grew as well. They even hired a private investigator to find her.

“It was the worst nightmare,” Casalino said. “I just wanted to wake up. Every night, I was crying because of her.”

Pena said the stranger who rescued Lola saw their missing posters online and reached out to them. Shortly after getting in touch, she was back in the arms of her family.

“My wife and I are truly grateful for being able to find her after such a long time,” Pena said.

Lola’s owners also shared some advice to prevent an incident like they went through from happening to another pet owner.

“You can never be too safe when it comes to taking care of your pets,” Pena said.

“Microchip them, have them on a leash 24/7,” Casalino said.

The family also said they are thankful to everyone who helped during the search for Lola.

