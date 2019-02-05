Puppy taken from SW Miami-Dade home reunited with family

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video caught a canine caper taking a beloved pet from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The 2-month-old Teacup Yorkie named Mateo was a Christmas gift. Much to the owner’s joy, Mateo was finally back home, Tuesday.

Santa himself delivered the puppy to 8-year-old Natalie Gonzalez on Christmas Eve.

A few months later, an unknown woman then took Mateo away from his family.

Mateo disappeared from his front yard in the 4200 block of Southwest 109th Court, Monday.

Fortunately, cameras were rolling and captured a woman approaching the fence.

“Mateo was getting potty-trained, and she was calling him over,” Gonzalez said.

In the video, the woman can be seen reaching down and grabbing the dog before jogging back to a white Mitsubishi SUV.

When Gonzalez realized her friend was gone, the 8-year-old said she was “really worried.”

Gonzalez and her mother then put up flyers and walked around the neighborhood, hoping someone knew something that would bring Mateo home.

As fast as he disappeared, Mateo reappeared, Tuesday morning.

“They said they saw someone with black clothes on with a hoodie on, carrying something and dropping it off over here,” Gonzalez said.

Mateo is now safe at home with his family.

The 8-year-old is thankful Mateo was safely returned, but she now has a message for the woman in the video who tried to steal her precious pet.

“That’s not the right thing to do,” Gonzalez said.

If you have any information on the woman who took Mateo, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.