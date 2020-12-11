Puppy stolen from NE Miami-Dade business safely recovered; accused dog snatcher arrested

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A puppy that was stolen from a Northeast Miami-Dade business has been safely recovered, and police arrested the woman who allegedly took the puppy from the establishment.

Surveillance video captured a woman browsing the Tiny Paws pet store. According to the store owner, the woman asked an employee to get something from the back, and when she did, the woman grabbed the two-and-a-half-month old Maltese and took off.

“We figured hopefully she would have returned her within one or two days,” store manager Ashley Carucci said. “Then, so many days passed by. We kind of lost hope that she was going to come back.”

Nine days would pass without a sign from the woman or the puppy. Carucci said the dog requires special food, and if it’s not properly fed, the dog could die.

However, on Thursday, police arrested 28-year-old Sarah Denacimiento, charging her with third-degree grand theft and returning the small dog to the safety of the store.

“Everybody was really excited, so we’re happy to have her back,” Carucci said. “She’s super friendly, super loving, so everybody’s in a good mood now.”

As for Denacimiento, Carucci said she does not want to judge her too harshly, but she wants the accused dog snatcher to learn a lesson.

“We definitely hope she sits back and, like, looks at what she did, and she realizes that she was wrong,” she said. “I hope that she doesn’t do it again and learns her lesson.”

Store employees said the puppy appears to be OK and in good spirits. However, the puppy is at the veterinarian getting checked out as a precaution.

