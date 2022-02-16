MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A precious pup had to be saved from the bay.

Its owner said she was playing with her dog at a park in Miami Beach when the pooch got too close to the ledge and fell into the water.

Crews from Fire Rescue Truck 22 and Engine 2 responded, broke out the ladder and went in for the save in the shallow water.

The pup was carefully handed off to a team member, and the rescue was complete.

Back on dry land, the dog seemed no worse for wear.

