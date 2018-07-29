Puppy recovering from abuse adopted by doctor caring for him

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Dexter the puppy, a 3-month-old pit bull recovering from abuse, has been adopted by one of the doctors caring for him.

Dexter’s former owner, 21-year-old Daniel Smith, brought the puppy in to the LeadER Animal Hospital in Hollywood with facial fractures, back injuries and broken eye sockets.

Police said Smith initially told vets that Dexter fell in the shower, but they didn’t believe him and called police.

Smith was released from jail on a bond of $25,000, Thursday night, and has been ordered to stay away from all animals.

As for Dexter, the puppy now has a new home but still has a long way to go in the recovery process.

