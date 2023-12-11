HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A six-month-old pitbull puppy is recovering from her injuries at an animal hospital after being attacked by other dogs in the backyard of 1507 Coolidge Street in Hollywood

Hollywood Police responded to a neighbor’s call on Dec. 7 after receiving an animal complaint. The neighbor said he heard multiple dogs fighting and saw one of the dogs injured.

Police and the city’s code enforcement have been unable to get in contact with the owner of the dog. They removed the puppy from the home and drove it to VCA Hollywood for treatment.

The owner of the puppy has received code violations for failing to provide proof of rabies as well as failure to provide medical care. Officials said the city has filed a petition to remove the animal from the owner’s custody and transfer it to an animal organization.

So far, the rescue group that is taking care of the puppy is facing a $4,000 veterinary bill and is seeking donations to cover the vet bills.

If you want to help, Paws 2 Care Coalition has created a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the puppy

