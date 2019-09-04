Puppy named ‘Dory’ after being rescued by Fort Pierce officer before Hurricane Dorian

(WSVN) - A Fort Pierce officer has added a new four-legged member to his family.

Officer Michel Jean stepped in after the owner of the six-week-old pitbull mix said she couldn’t take care of the dog.

The puppy was said to not be strong enough to survive a shelter cage during Hurricane Dorian and needed a safe place to stay.

Jean FaceTimed his son, got an approval from him and the family cared for the pitbull during the storm.

Fort Pierce Police officers make first hurricane rescue. The owner of the pittie was unable to care for her pet. FPPD Officer Michel Jean and his family adopted the adorable puppy on the spot, giving it a new home and name, Dory. AWWW! pic.twitter.com/UUY7e8Hquw — Fort Pierce P.D. (@FortPiercePD) September 2, 2019

The puppy was later named Dory and has become a member of the family.

