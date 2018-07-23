Puppy with severe burns abandoned at Pompano Beach fire station

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach Firefighter came to the rescue of an badly-injured puppy that was abandoned in a crate at her fire station.

According to the City of Pompano Beach, firefighter/paramedic Nicole Velarde was returning from a call on Sunday when she found the 5-month-old terrier-mix puppy inside the station’s truck bay. The puppy had severe wounds all along his back.

Velarde discovered none of the other firefighters knew who left the puppy at the station. She brought him inside, where she bandaged him up and fed him.

Velarde then took the puppy, who has since been nicknamed “Scruffy”, to the veterinarian’s office where doctors said the injuries were burns which had become infected.

The veterinarian said the puppy must be sedated to determine how badly he is injured, since he is in too much pain to examine while conscious. Scruffy is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday.

Velarde has now started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the puppy’s medical costs.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

