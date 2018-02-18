Pulse nightclub survivors donate blood to Parkland community

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — The Parkland community is getting love and support from Orlando residents who suffered their own loss in the 2016 nightclub shooting.

In honor of the 17 victims who died in the Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, Orlando residents have arranged a blood drive.

Dozens made their way to the Pulse nightclub memorial as they continue to search for answers and remember those taken too soon.

“It’s so sad, so sad,” said visitor Ada Pino. “It’s two years already but you still feel.”

The two tragedies are separated by 200 miles but the sting remains.

Pino, who lives in Kissimmee, brought her family to the Pulse nightclub memorial. “I want to show them what happened here,” she said.

Six years ago on Dec. 14, her daughter was not at her job at Sandy Hook Elementary School. “Remembering is pushing people to do something about it,” Pino said.

For Ronnie Rivera, remembering what happened is not enough.

“Don’t show them that this brings us down,” he said, “show them that this brings us closer together.”

Rivera, along with other survivors of the Pulse nightclub tragedy are sending their love and donations to those mourning in Parkland. “It lets me sleep at night to know that my blood will be used for good things,” he said.

“You are literally helping give somebody their life back,” said Susan Forbes, the vice president of communications at OneBlood.

Angel Colon said that he was at Pulse the night of the massacre, but his thoughts will be with the survivors in Parkland this week.

“It’s a horrible tragedy, but we want to show them that we are here for them,” he said, “that they have our support and we are now going to fight for them as well.”

The Pulse nightclub shooting claimed 49 lives.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.