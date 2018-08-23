Puerto Ricans sue Florida officials for ballots in Spanish

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Newly-arrived Puerto Ricans are suing to have 32 Florida counties print ballots and other election materials in Spanish ahead of November’s vote.

The lawsuit filed earlier this month in federal court argues the new Floridians won’t be able to exercise their right to vote without the Spanish-language ballots and voter guides.

The counties named in the lawsuit are along Florida’s Space Coast, Treasure Coast, the Jacksonville area, the Sarasota area, the Panhandle and a swath of counties northwest of Orlando.

English is the official language of Florida, as written in the state’s constitution, but more than a dozen counties are required to offer Spanish-language ballots under federal law.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans moved to Florida after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria last year.

