FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several happy families reunited with the furry friends they were forced to leave behind in the wake of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

More than a dozen cats and dogs caught a flight, Saturday, to join their families in the mainland, months after the pet owners fled the island.

People from all over Florida headed to the Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale to pick up their pets.

“These are animals that are coming from Puerto Rico, and sadly, their owners had to leave them behind when they left the island, for various reasons,” said Humane Society spokesperson Cherie Wachter. “I think a lot of the people aren’t able to take their pets because of the size of the dogs. Some of them are larger dogs, and for others, it was just a matter that they weren’t able to get transportation to bring their animals with them when they left the island.”

Animal rescue organizations from all over the U.S. funding the missions to reunite pets with their owners.

Saturday’s flight was just one of many.

