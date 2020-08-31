Publix will end one-way aisles in some stores

(WSVN) - Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, several grocery and retail stores have implemented one-way aisles to help with social distancing guidelines.

On Sunday, Publix announced some of their stores will no longer have the aisles set up one-way.

The grocery chain’s customer service account explained the change in several reply tweets.

Yes, one-way aisles have been discontinued in Publix stores not currently under local ordinance requiring this measure. They were initially adopted to help our customers understand and practice social distancing and over time, we’ve adopted this into our routines. ■Matthew — PublixHelps (@PublixHelps) August 31, 2020

One-way aisles at Publix are discontinued in the grocery stores that are not under local ordinance requiring it.

In another reply tweet, the PublixHelps account wrote, “We still have our public address announcements, signage and visual floor markers at checkout and other queuing areas continue to be a reminder of social distancing.”

Publix said face coverings remain a requirement for customers who shop in-store.

