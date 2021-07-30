(WSVN) - Publix announced that they will require employees to wear face masks starting next week.

In response to the Centers for Disease Control’s updated guidance on mask-wearing, Publix announced they will require all employees to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The requirement goes into effect on Monday, Aug. 2.

Publix did not say that they will require customers to wear face coverings, but they added that they “encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Publix also said they encourage all employees to get vaccinated, but it is not required.

