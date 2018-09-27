Publix to expand Florida headquarters, create 700 new jobs

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Publix Supermarkets has announced the expansion of its corporate headquarters in central Florida.

The supermarket chain made the announcement Thursday, saying the move will create 700 new jobs in the next nine years.

“Publix’s growth is made possible by the hard work of our associates and the loyalty of our customers,” said Publix CEO and President Todd Jones. “These additional jobs will help us support our store associates as they continue to provide the premier service our customers expect. We are proud of the role we continue to play in the great state of Florida.”

Gov. Rick Scott called Publix “one of Florida’s greatest success stories.”

“This announcement is great news for Florida families, and exemplifies the incredible economic turnaround we’ve had in our state,” Scott said in a statement.

Since building Publix’s Lakeland corporate offices in 2001, the company says they have expanded to three additional states, opening more than 500 new stores and hiring 70,000 employees.

