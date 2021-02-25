Publix to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in Miami-Dade and Broward

(WSVN) - Publix will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Staring March 1st, 136 Publix pharmacies across the counties will be administering the vaccine.

Appointments for vaccines are open to those 65 years old and older.

Appointments can only be made online and will open up to the public on Friday at 7 a.m.

Publix said appointments cannot be made by calling the store or the pharmacy.

The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies, depending on the number of vaccines received from the state and federal governments.

For more information or to make an appointment, click here.

