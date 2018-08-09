Publix teams up with Feeding South Florida to pack meals for elderly

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix and Feeding South Florida teamed up to feed the seniors of South Florida.

The two organizations packed meals in Pembroke Park for older adults struggling to put food on the table.

The boxes will be directly delivered to the adults in need.

The event is a part of Publix’s $45 million commitment to Feeding America Food Banks across several states.

