Publix teams up with Feeding South Florida for Wilton Manors food pantry

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Publix and Feeding South Florida teamed up for a food pantry in Wilton Manors ahead of Dorian’s arrival.

Volunteers on Wednesday handed out non-perishable food and water to attendees of the pop-up pantry.

The Poverello Center, a partner of Feeding South Florida, hosted the event to kick off Hunger Action Month. The center helps families in need that may not be able to buy essentials ahead of the storm.

“We’re giving away more than 15 hundred residents of the community hurricane bags,” said Publix Media and Community Relations Director Maria Brous. “They have food and the necessities to help get ready for hurricane season.”

“A lot of families can’t really put food on the table on their own, so we help them along with a great partnership with Publix Supermarkets,” said Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez. “We wanna make sure they have food on the table, make sure they have water in their pantries and that they have everything they need in case the power goes out.”

Publix continues to donate to Feeding America food banks, including feeding South Florida schools and nonprofit organizations.

