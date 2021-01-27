Publix recalls popcorn due to flavor packaging mixup

(WSVN) - Publix has removed a popcorn product from its shelves after its packaging was mislabeled, leading to a recall.

The supermarket removed its Bickel’s Snack Foods Butter Flavored Popcorn due to a packaging mixup.

The cheddar flavor popcorn was accidentally labeled as butter.

Anyone with milk allergies is asked to check if their box has an expiration date of March 29, 2021.

