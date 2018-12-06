Publix ranks in top 3 organizations with best workplace diversity

LAKELAND (WSVN) — Publix is one of the highest-ranked companies in the country for workplace diversity, according to a new report.

Fortune released their list of the 100 best companies for diversity, saying they are the employers doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

According to Fortune, 43 percent of Publix’s staff are minorities. Eleven percent of the company’s executives are also minorities.

Also, nearly have the staff is female at 49 percent, while 22 percent of the executives are women.

Eight percent of Publix’s staff are people with disabilities, while 5 percent are members of the LGBT community.

“We make it a priority to employ and work with people from many backgrounds, cultures, abilities, and ethnicities,” the company said in a Facebook post. “Being diverse enables us to better serve a wider variety of customers and support our communities.”

Publix came in third in the country. It is preceded by Comcast NBCUniversal in second place, and Hilton in first place.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.