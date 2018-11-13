Publix ranks as second best place to work in retail in U.S.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Publix’s slogan says it’s “where shopping is a pleasure.” And according to a new survey, the company’s employees say working at Publix is a pleasure as well.

According to the list published annually by Fortune, the Florida-based supermarket chain is the second-best retailer to work for in the U.S. — up one spot from last year.

According to employee surveys, 94 percent of workers said they had great pride working for Publix. An overwhelming majority responded that the supermarket chain provides a good atmosphere and rewards its associates. Ninety-one percent also gave high praise to its management, saying the company has “great bosses.”

Also making the list of the best places to work in retail was CarMax at number three, Foot Locker at number 10 and Old Navy at 14. Topping the list once again was New York-based grocery store Wegmans Food Markets.

