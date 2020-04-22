Publix providing meals after purchasing goods from farmers

MIAMI (WSVN) - More generous giveaways are being made across South Florida for people struggling to make ends meet and put meals on the table.

Publix is supplying it after buying it from farmers in need.

As much as 64,000 pounds of fresh produce, and 40,000 pounds of fresh milk are headed to South Florida families in need.

Paco Vélez, CEO of Feeding South Florida said, “It’s a win-win. We have growers that are getting sales of their produce and their milk and families that are benefiting from all this great food.”

Publix picked up the tab, buying all these goods from local farmers.

Maria Brous, Director of Communications for Publix said, “Feeding people is our business, and with the pandemic there are so many more families in need of food, but at the same time there are also farmers who are in need of help.”

Feeding South Florida will get it into the hands of local families.

It’s big business for growers who are hurting.

Vélez said, “If their workers are out of work, then that’s more families that are in need.”

Amazon is helping too, using their delivery trucks to get food out.

Vélez said, “We are partnering with Amazon to get these boxes out to homebound seniors, folks that can’t get out.”

7News saw something similar in Miami-Dade this week.

The county gave nearly a million dollars to food banks to purchase crops from farmers and distribute them.

One farmer said, “We have very little to no income, and we have a lot of payroll.”

Vélez said, “Right now, during a pandemic, it just makes sense for everybody to work together, to make sure the families that have no income are getting food on their table.”

