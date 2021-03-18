Publix pharmacies in Florida administer over 1M vaccine doses amid rollout

(WSVN) - Publix pharmacies’ COVID-19 vaccine distribution has reached a milestone in the Sunshine State.

As of Thursday, the grocery store chain has administered more than 1 million vaccines in Florida.

An additional 140,000 doses have been administered at Publix locations in Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.

Publix CEO Todd Jones said they are committed to vaccinating communities wherever their pharmacies are located.

