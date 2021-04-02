Publix opens COVID vaccine appointments to Florida residents 18 and older

(WSVN) - Publix pharmacies have opened appointments to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for Florida residents 18 or older.

The supermarket chain confirmed the eligibility expansion on Friday.

The announcement comes after Florida officials’ decision to relax age requirements in the state to anyone 18 or older beginning Monday.

Appointment slots are currently filled for Tuesday, but more appointments will be made available Monday at 7 a.m. for Wednesday through Friday of next week.

If you want to make an appointment, click here.

