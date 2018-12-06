Publix opens campus store at University of South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Publix has opened its first store on a college campus at the University of South Florida.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain said more than 50 of the 140 employees are university students. The store opened Thursday in Tampa.

The university is leasing the 28,000 square-foot (2601 sq. meter) store to Publix for 25 years.

The store is slightly smaller than most of the chain’s other locations, but includes full-service floral and seafood departments.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.