Publix named one of the best companies to work for

(WSVN) - It’s no secret that Floridians love Publix and love to shop there, but apparently, working there may be a pretty sweet deal as well.

For the 22nd year in a row, Publix has made Fortune’s list of the best 100 companies to work for. Publix came in at 12th place, up from number 47 in 2018.

Publix also earned Fortune’s Number 1 spot when it comes to the best big companies to work for.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a great place to work,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement. “Our associates contribute to Publix’s success every day, and I couldn’t be prouder of the legacy we’re continuing to build.”

Publix has earned similar honors in past years, including being named the second best place to work in retail, being one of the most admired companies in the world and among the most caring companies.

To view the full list of the top 100 companies to work for, click here.

