(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a job, Publix is going on a hiring spree.

The company recently announced plans to add 30,000 employees to its team by the end of the year.

Employees will not be seasonal workers.

Publix is looking to hire for positions in stores across distribution centers and manufacturing facilities.

