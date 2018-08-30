Publix issues recall on multiple ground beef products sold in central Florida

(WSVN) - Publix is issuing a voluntary recall on a range of ground beef products due to the possibility of E. coli contamination.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the ground chuck items were sold at Publix stores throughout central Florida from June 25, 2018, through July 31, 2018. Click here for a full list of affected counties; Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties are not included in the recall.

Eighteen patients were reported to have gotten sick from E. coli, and the USDA says all of them had eaten ground chuck products purchased at various Publix stores.

Health officials say that, though the products were sold in June and July, they are concerned some items may still be in customers’ freezers. The USDA says anyone who still has any of the items should throw them away or return them.

The list of recalled items includes:

Bacon & cheddar burgers

Bacon & cheddar meatballs

Bacon & cheddar slider

Bacon & fried onion burger

Bacon & fried onion meatball

Bacon & fried onion slider

Badia seasoned ground chuck burger

Blue cheese burgers

Blue cheese meatballs

Blue cheese slider

Ground chuck

Ground chuck burgers

Ground chuck for chili

Ground chuck for meat loaf

Ground chuck slider

Jalapeno & cheddar slider

Jalapeno and cheddar burger

Jalapeno and cheddar meatballs

Meat loaf grillers

Mesquite seasoned ground chuck burger

Montreal seasoned chuck burger

Seasoned meatloaf (oven ready)

Spanish meatballs

Steakhouse seasoned ground chuck burger

Stuffed peppers (oven ready)

Stuffed pimento cheese burger

Swiss & mushroom burger

Swiss & mushroom meatball

Swiss & mushroom slider

The USDA says people usually become ill two to eight days after exposure to the E. coli organism. It can cause diarrhea, which is often bloody, as well as vomiting. While most people recover within a week of becoming ill, those with weakened immune systems can develop severe complications.

For more information on the recall, visit the USDA’s website.

