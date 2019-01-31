Publix issues recall for deli popcorn chicken

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Publix has issued a recall for their deli popcorn chicken due to a possible contamination of “foreign material.”

Publix said the chicken was sold in both hot and cold cases in the deli department in all Florida stores, along with some stores in southern Georgia, southern and coastal South Carolina and southern Alabama.

The chicken was sold between Jan. 17 and Jan. 31.

No other products were impacted by the recall and the company said products available for sale today are not impacted.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director.

Publix said customers who have purchased the chicken can return it for a full refund.

For more information, customers can call 1-800-242-1227

