Publix introduces discount prescription program

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Publix is introducing a discount prescription drug program that will sell certain medications for just $2.50 per month.

The Florida-based grocery chain introduced the new program this week, saying its pharmacies will sell 90-day supplies of 29 common generic drugs for $7.50, regardless of insurance coverage.

“Healthcare costs continue to rise, so sometimes people have a hard time filling their prescriptions as regularly as they should,” Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said in a statement. “We believe this low price will help encourage customers to follow their doctor’s orders, so they can experience better health outcomes.”

Covered medications include treatments for diabetes, cholesterol, asthma, mental health and arthritis. To check out the full list of medications and dosages, click here.

The new program is in addition to Publix’s existing free medication list, which provides prescriptions at no charge for 10 different antibiotics and maintenance drugs. To see the list of free medications offered by the Publix pharmacy, click here.

