Publix employees plant vegetable garden to celebrate Publix Serves Day, World Autism Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix associates volunteered to plant a vegetable and herb garden in celebration of both Publix Serves Day and World Autism Day.

Volunteers from Publix teamed up with Marino students and The Dan Marino Foundation’s staff to plant the garden at the Broward Marino Campus, located near Northeast Fourth Street and North Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The event started at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and continued until 3 p.m.

The Publix Serves program was launched in 2015 to unite associates in community service.

Over 7,500 Publix associates across seven states participated in Publix Serves Day, volunteering at more than 180 nonprofit organizations.

“For 27 years Publix has been a valued partner with our Foundation,” said Dan Marino, chairman of The Dan Marino Foundation. “Having Publix associates working alongside Marino Campus students as part of Publix Serves Day is just one example of how Publix continues to support the needs of children and young adults with Autism.”

