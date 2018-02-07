Publix donates over $2 million for 74 South Florida nonprofits

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix has donated over $2 million to 74 nonprofit organizations across South Florida.

All the money was raised through their Food for All fundraiser, a three-week campaign that runs every November asking customers to add an extra $1, $3 or $5 to their bill.

The company said this year was more important than any other year.

“A lot of the organizations receiving funding here today have special missions that are dedicated towards food, and hunger, homelessness prevention, and also disaster relief and recovery after Hurricane Irma,” said Publix spokesperson Nicole Krauss.

Food for All is a part of Making Change, a charitable organization Publix has partnered with since 1988.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.