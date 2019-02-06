Publix donates $1.1 million to non-profit organizations in South Florida

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix Super Markets’ Miami division donated $1.1 million to non-profit organizations in South Florida.

The donation made Wednesday will benefit more than 70 organizations that help those in need.

“These are the folks that are on the front lines, making a difference every day in our communities,” said Nicole Krauss, the media and community relations manager. “For Publix to be able to have an extension through the very generous customer base that we have to make an impact on these organizations, and support the important work they’re doing, is truly phenomenal, and we are honored to do it.”

The donation was collected during the company’s 2018 holiday campaign.

