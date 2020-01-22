Publix, Disney again ranked among world’s most admired companies in Fortune survey

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Floridians have admired Publix and Disney for a long time, but it looks like we aren’t the only ones.

Disney and Publix Super Markets have again made Fortune’s list of the world’s most admired companies.

Disney ranked first in the Entertainment category and fourth in the overall rankings, while Publix ranked first in the Food and Drug Stores industry and 48th in the overall rankings.

Apple took the top spot for the most admired company in the world.

Publix and Disney both made the list in 2019 as well.

Fortune said their list of their 50 “All-Stars” was determined based on ratings from thousands of executives who work within the industries.

To see the full list, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.