Publix announces it will raise wages for its employees

(WSVN) - Publix has announced they will be increasing pay wages for its hourly and management employees, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Publix has not indicated how much the wages will increase.

“We want to continue to invest in our most valuable asset – our associates,” spokesman Dwaine Stevens told the paper. “With this investment, we will increase the retail pay range for non-management positions as well as assistant department managers and department manager positions.”

Publix employs 188,000 workers at 1,172 stores across the nation, according to its website.

The super market chain has also been ranked as one of the best retailers to work for by Fortune Magazine. Publix came in as the third-best company in the U.S. for the ranking.

According to employee surveys, 94 percent of employees said they had great pride working for Publix and 93 percent said the company offered great rewards. The surveys also showed that 91 percent said they have “great bosses.”

