(WSVN) - Publix will be adding extra hours reserved for those on the front line of the coronavirus fight.

Starting Thursday, all supermarkets and pharmacies will have times dedicated to officers, firefighters and healthcare workers.

Thursdays between 8 and 9 p.m. and Fridays from 7 to 8 a.m. will be set aside just for those first responders.

