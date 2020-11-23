Publix, ‘100 Black Men of South Florida’ partner to provide more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals across South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida supermarket and an organization teamed up to provide holiday help to families that need it most.

Publix and 100 Black Men of South Florida packed and distributed Thanksgiving meals in Pembroke Park on Sunday.

They said giving back is even more important this year due to the pandemic.

“As our friends at Feeding South Florida will tell you, there are more families in need, especially in 2020 with the pandemic,” said Publix Director of Media and Community Relations Maria Brous. “If we can make the holidays just a little bit brighter for those families, to give them what they need. No one should have to worry where the next meal is coming from, and this is what we’re all partnering together today to help.”

More than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals will be handed out across South Florida ahead of the holiday.

Publix and 100 Black Men of South Florida have worked together for more than 20 years.

