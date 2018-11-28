Public works crews help clean up Coconut Grove neighborhoods

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida community is receiving some much needed cleanup.

Public works crews spent time removing yard waste and trash from gutters and sidewalks along Grand and Thomas Avenues in Coconut Grove.

It’s all part of the city’s plan to eradicate illegal dumping and littering.

Residents said they’re happy to see their tax dollars at work.

“I feel very positive,” resident Solomon Green said. “It’s a good step what the city is doing, and I hope they can maintain it.”

Public works officials said they’re trying to work more closely with district offices and commissioners to put together teams to identify neighborhoods that need the most help.

