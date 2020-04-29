Public spaces in Miami-Dade County reopen with new restrictions

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some parks, marinas and other public and recreational spaces in Miami-Dade County have reopened. There will, however, be new rules and restrictions in place.

Emotions from residents are mixed when it comes to reopening despite the continuous spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m really skeptical, to be honest, but I would love to see things reopen as soon as possible,” said Miami Beach resident Axel Campailla.

“Not too crazy about it,” said Coral Gables resident Barbara Obregon. “I don’t think people are taking this seriously. I mean I’m dying to come to the beach. That’s why I’m here, to get some fresh air, but I think it’s too soon.”

Establishments will be taking extra precautions such as cleaning more often than usual and requiring that members of the public wear masks when visiting.

“Social distancing must be respected as we open up more of the great outdoors,” said Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales.

Residents could be seen on rollerblades and bikes taking advantage of the open parks.

Miami Beach has only opened some of its parks as part of the city’s first phase of reopening.

“The city will begin a phased approach in the reopening of our parks with certain restrictions,” said Morales.

Signs in the area encourage social distancing and prohibit organized sports or classes.

“I think it’s good to try it, but gradually, so I’m pleased with the way it’s going,” said one resident.

Police will also be patrolling the streets of Miami-Dade to ensure the new restrictions are being adhered to.

“Part of the enforcement that will take place is anywhere from educating, all the way up to fines, and depending on the circumstances, could even result in an arrest,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez.

Officials said if someone is seen disobeying the rules, a police officer will approach them.

The parks that have reopened will now be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. These hours may vary depending on the municipality.

Beach walks and bay walks are open in Miami Beach, but beaches remain closed.

Meanwhile, from Haulover Park Marina to Pelican Harbor and Matheson Hammock Park, it is a big day for boaters in Miami-Dade County.

It’s a day people who just love to be out on the water to relax, for some excitement or for a chance encounter with wildlife — and those who work out on the water — have been eagerly waiting for.

This includes people like Larry Drillick, a fisherman who waited in line with a friend before sunrise Wednesday at Haulover Park.

“We’re both unemployed. We’re in production, and it’s come to a halt, so we’re trying to make the best of it,” Drillick said.

Miami-Dade Police officers stood in place at the entrance to make sure everyone was prepared with a mask.

Drillick said he has been waiting for this day for five to six weeks.

“We’re happy the parks are open, but everybody has to abide by the rules because otherwise, they’ll probably shut it down,” he said.

And the rules are clear: Boats must be 50 feet apart at all times, personal watercrafts must have one rider only, no more than four people are allowed on a 25-foot boat and a maximum of 10 people on large vessels, and no anchoring at sandbars.

“Everyone, be safe. Use your common sense, that’s what people need to do,” Drillick said.

Anyone who is looking to drive into the marinas but isn’t towing a personal watercraft or boat, or anyone who is jogging or biking into the marinas will be turned away at the entrance.

Golf courses are also taking precautions as they reopen.

Don Shula’s Golf Club in Miami Lakes will now allow only one person per golf cart.

“This is, for me, it’s really, really exciting,” said one golfer. “I think we’re taking every precaution we can possibly take.”

“I mean, this is an open space,” said one golfer. “A lot of open space for social distancing, so I think it’s a good idea they finally open this up, at least.”

They also placed pool noodles inside their cups so that the ball does not actually go into the cup. This will lessen the number of people having to touch the golf balls.

The club has placed several signs around the course to remind players to keep a safe social distance.

Employees at the club said safety is their number one priority.

“We’re excited, but we want our guests to be patient,” said Kenny Fill. “We want them to understand that we’re trying to maintain social distance. The health of our staff and safety of our staff is priority number one, then the health and safety of our guests.”

Across Miami-Dade, people are already taking advantage of the new openings. Don Shula’s Golf Club is completely booked through at least Friday.

“Starting to get back into a little bit of what was normal,” said Fill. “It’s been tough, you know, you’re working every day, almost. To be home for — we were close to six weeks, so it was tough. Once we got the call, guys were excited to come back and get back to work.”

Golfers said opening the course was a much needed mental and physical break.

“You know, it’s not easy to just sit on the couch all day,” said one golfer. “You try to motivate yourself to workout, but you don’t — at least, I don’t. I know other people do, but at least this is some form of exercise.”

Openings have also begun in parts of Broward County. Residents shared their thoughts on the current rules and restrictions.

“I think most people are abiding by it, but then you have some who don’t believe what’s happening, and they ignore it,” said one resident.

“I think people are already getting lax,” said one resident. “I think people are ready to get back to normal. The best thing, I would say, is to protect ourselves and wear your masks because we can’t control what others do, but we can control what you do.”

For more information on the openings, and for a full list of rules, click here.

