Public spaces in Miami-Dade County reopen with new restrictions amid coronavirus spread

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some parks, marinas and other public and recreational spaces in Miami-Dade County are reopening on Wednesday. There will, however, be new rules and restrictions in place.

Emotions from residents are mixed when it comes to reopening despite the continuous spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m really skeptical to be honest, but I would love to see things reopen as soon as possible,” said Miami Beach resident Axel Campailla.

“Not too crazy about it,” said Coral Gables resident Barbara Obregon. “I don’t think people are taking this seriously. I mean I’m dying to come to the beach, that’s why I’m here, to get some fresh air, but I think it’s too soon.”

Establishments will be taking extra precautions and cleaning more often than usual.

Police will also be patrolling the streets of Miami-Dade to ensure the new restrictions are being adhered to.

“Anywhere from educating, all the way up to fines, and depending on the circumstances, could even result in an arrest,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Angel Rodriguez.

The parks that have reopened will now be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. These hours may vary depending on county or municipality.

Golf courses are also taking precautions as they reopen.

Don Shula’s Golf Club in Miami Lakes will now allow only one person per golf cart.

They also placed pool noodles inside their cups so that the ball does not actually go into the cup. This will lessen the number of people having to touch the golf balls.

The club has placed several signs around the course to remind players to keep a safe social distance.

Employees at the club said safety is their number one priority.

“We’re excited, but we want our guests to be patient,” said Kenny Fill. “We want them to understand that we’re trying to maintain social distance. The health of our staff and safety of our staff is priority number one, then the health and safety of our guests.”

Across Miami-Dade, people are already taking advantage of the new openings. Don Shula’s Golf Club is completely booked for Wednesday and Thursday.

