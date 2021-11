MIAMI (WSVN) - A public service aide has been hospitalized after being hurt.

The aide collided with the driver of an SUV along Southwest First Avenue and 25th Road in The Roads section of Miami just after 6 o’clock, Wednesday evening.

She complained of chest pains after the wreck, and police brought her to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.