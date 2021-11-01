HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers are preparing to bid a final farewell to Officer Yandy Chirino. The Hollywood Police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty two weeks ago. Officers from across South Florida and around the country are mourning his life.

The memorial service will be held on Monday at the FLA Live Arena and will be open to the public.

“It’s very difficult, very difficult. Because even though this is not someone we knew personally, as a brother in law enforcement, we’re all brothers,” said Lee Milstein with the Blue Knights of South Florida.

Chirino, 28, was gunned down when, police said, a burglary suspect resisting arrest shot and killed him.

Sunday, the viewing for Chirino was held at the Vista Funeral Home in Miami Lakes.

Officers from departments all across South Florida were in attendance, including Hialeah, North Miami Beach, Aventura and West Miami.

A group of New York Police Department officers also flew down to stand by the side of the Chirino family.

“Even after we all leave and go home, there is still a support network. Not only in their own community, but across the country,” NYPD Sgt. John McFarland.

The memorial service starts at 10 a.m. Doors opened at 8:30 a.m.

Following the service, there will be a procession to Miami Lakes where he will be laid to rest. There will be two stops along the way, at the hospital where he died and the second at the police station where he served.

