Public defender punched by inmate in Broward Courthouse

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A public defender was taken to the hospital after she was punched by an inmate at the Broward County Courthouse.

Veteran defender Julie Chase was alongside a female defendant during morning bond court when another inmate walked up and punched her in the head.

Broward county jail inmate punches public defender in bond court. PD rushed to the hospital.. working story ⁦@wsvn⁩ pic.twitter.com/uY83wgN8jb — Brandon Beyer (@beyernews) March 27, 2019

The inmate, who was identified as 27-year-old William Green, was then restrained by deputies and carried away.

Green was already facing a charge of touch or strike battery after he allegedly punched an employee of Florida Medical Center.

Charges for the Wednesday morning incident are currently pending.

Chase was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and has since been released. The full extent of Chase’s injury remains unclear.

“It was very unfortunate and our hearts go out to her because she’s carrying the good weight of our office every single day trying to represent folks in that very difficult environment,” said Public Defender Gordon Weeks. “That is totally inappropriate and not what is to be expected of your job as a public defender.”

It is also unclear why Chase was punched in the first place.

