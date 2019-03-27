Public defender punched by inmate in Broward Court house

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A public defender was taken to the hospital after she was punched by an inmate at the Broward County court house.

Veteran defender Julie Chase was alongside a female defendant during morning bond court when another inmate walked up and punched her in the head.

Broward county jail inmate punches public defender in bond court. PD rushed to the hospital.. working story ⁦@wsvn⁩ pic.twitter.com/uY83wgN8jb — Brandon Beyer (@beyernews) March 27, 2019

The inmate, who was identified as 27-year-old William Green, was then restrained by deputies and carried away.

Green was already facing a charge of touch or strike battery. Charges for the Wednesday morning incident are currently pending.

Chase was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The full extent of Chase’s injury is unclear.

It is also unclear why Chase was punched in the first place.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.